Diaz-Canel says Social Workers Program will be revived





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described his meeting with a group of social workers at the Palace of the Revolution as "mind-blowing" and stated his intention to get the program created 22 years ago by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, back on its feet.



"Their stories and the way they talk about their profession are moving," the Cuban President wrote on Twitter.



He posted his message in reference to his talks with young social workers who passionately defend what they do every day in the communities.