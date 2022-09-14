UNDP project under way in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) The international ECOVALOR project, funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), contributes to promote sustainable agriculture in the province of Holguín as one of the priorities of the national food sovereignty plan.



Norelis Peña, a local official with the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment, said that the project includes the training of peasants on soil conservation and forest development, among other topics, to improve crop rotation and the use of natural fertilizers and agro-ecology techniques.



ECOVALOR also addresses methodologies for the protection of tourism-oriented coastal areas and the management of natural spaces with a view to the sustainable exploitation of coral reefs and other natural attractions.



Since 2018, UNDP has implemented actions in several Cuban provinces for the benefit of their ecosystems, their economic valuation as a multi-level decision-making tool, and the integration of science, tourism and agriculture.