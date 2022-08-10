Cuban FM highlights efforts of personnel involved in controlling fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today the effort and determination of those involved in the work to contain the large-scale fire affecting the supertanker base in Matanzas.



The foreign minister pointed out that firefighters, technicians, rescuers, pilots and other specialists are working to stop the fire from hurting Cuba.



He also highlighted the firmness, unity, solidarity and the struggle of the Cuban people in the face of setbacks.



During the last few days it has also been necessary to use air means, with the performance of helicopter pilots of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR).



According to authorities of the territory, at this moment the firefighting teams continue opening a way in front of the flames so that the brigades in charge of providing the foam can advance in the cooling of the place.