Cuban ministry of science and environment assesses effects of fire in Matanzas





MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) We have all the evidence that there is an important natural affectation, an evaluation of the effects of the fire on the soil, water and biodiversity is being made, said Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, Cuban minister of science, technology and environment ( CITMA by its Spanish acronym).



According to what she said to the press, a comprehensive analysis of the environmental impact resulting from the large-scale fire, which has affected the local Supertanker Base for the fourth consecutive day, where helicopters are pouring water on the burning fuel tanks, is being carried out.



Perez Montoya indicated that at least three air monitoring teams will be available, which will help to have a more precise knowledge of the effects of the tragedy, caused by the fall of an electrical discharge last Friday evening.



There is an affectation to the atmosphere at 4 to 6 kilometers altitude, it is monitored by satellite and with accuracy and the equipment that will arrive this afternoon will help to specify the situation and the behavior by regions, by popular council; one will be installed in Versalles, one of the places closest to the incident, she announced.



Up to this moment, in a joint analysis with the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), we have no evidence of human health effects produced by these elements; there are no reports neither in hospitals nor in any other institution, the Cuban minister emphasized.