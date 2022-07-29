Cuba publishes Food Sovereignty Law on the Official Gazette





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) The Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security (SSAN Law by its Spanish acronym), approved in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba last May, was published today in the Ordinary Gazette as Law 148/2022.



Decree 67/2022 was also issued, which includes the Regulations with the methodological guide and its implementation schedule, Yanisbel Sanchez Rodriguez, vice president of the Agri-Food Commission of the highest body of the Cuban State, said at a press conference.



Mayra Cruz Legon, legal director of the Ministry of Agriculture, explained that from this moment on, a process divided into three stages begins, which includes the diffusion of its contents and the training of the actors and agencies involved in it, until its implementation, scheduled for October.



She pointed out that the SSAN Law establishes the legislative framework with a view to achieving food sovereignty and guaranteeing the right of every person to healthy and adequate food; it also regulates the organization of local, sovereign and sustainable food systems that articulate the production, commercialization and consumption of food.



The implementation of this regulation is also expected to reduce imports of food, raw materials and inputs, and guarantee the quality and safety of food.



The law was conceived taking as precedents articles 77 and 78 of the Constitution of the Republic on the citizen's right to healthy food, the Food Sovereignty and Security Plan and the policies for territorial development present in the Agenda 2030.