Unity in diversity will assure us victory, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) Only unity in diversity will ensure victory, said the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym) and president of the Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, in a message sent to the International Forum of Marxist Parties, an event organized by the Communist Party of China (CPC).



In his message, read by Rosario Penton, rector of the Higher School of the PCC Ñico Lopez, Diaz-Canel considered that unity among Marxist parties is increasingly necessary and cannot be postponed, in order to face the great challenges ahead.



The general secretaries of the Communist Parties of China and Vietnam, Xi Jinping and Nguyen Phu Trong, respectively, also sent their messages to the virtual meeting, in which representatives of 109 parties from all over the world participated, according to a statement published today by the PCC on its official website.



Due to its importance, the Cuban News Agency transmits below, in its entirety, the message of the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the PCC (CC PCC) to the Forum of Marxist Parties of the World.



Dear representatives of the Marxist parties of the world:



I appreciate the invitation from the Communist Party of China to this important meeting to exchange on theoretical advances and practical experiences in the work of each party in the movement toward a higher echelon of justice in human history.



Marxism, which since its origin gave the scientific foundation to the class struggles of the incipient world proletariat of each country and of the international working class, has shown to possess a powerful explanatory capacity in the face of constant social transformations due to its capacity for self-development and critical assimilation of the accumulated knowledge at each moment and to expand without any dogma its perspective on the subject of the Revolution.



The objectivity of its postulates is revealed in a particular way in times of crisis where, above all things, proposals for a way out of it are scarce.



At the same time, we know well from history the price of the mistakes made on behalf of the Marxist tradition, the setbacks and deformations that have only served to delay the realization of our objectives.



In Cuba, Marxism blended with the best of the national revolutionary tradition, of universal and open character, which had among its highest exponents Jose Marti and Fidel Castro Ruz, and whose ideas, in constant development, inspire today the Cuban revolutionaries in their struggle for the realization of high and updated socialist ideals.



To be Marxists for Cubans means an attitude of permanent learning from practice to integrate the development of the social sciences, to recover the historical processes and the accumulated knowledge of society, to know its current circumstances and its options for the future.



It is to participate in the critical assimilation of all fields of knowledge structured as theories, professions, techniques and research results applied to the reality of Cuba and the world.



The 8th Congress of the PCC approved the ideas, concepts and guidelines that guide the work of the Party in the current stage, and pointed out the three main tasks that have become strategies for Party work, namely: the economic battle, the unity and struggle for peace and ideological firmness.

Within the latter, a prominent place was reserved for ideological political work, the teaching, research and promotion of Marxism and Leninism.



In compliance with its agreements, in December last year the 3rd Plenary Session of the CC PCC was held, which carried out a critical and revolutionary review of the necessary updating of Marxism and Leninism in our country, charting the course for the continuity of the transformations focused on three socializing processes of general scope for the whole society; teaching, research and social communication.



Under this innovative approach and the guidance of the Party, work is being done in several areas of the education system, which contributes to the formation of a critical and transforming subject of the prosperous, sustainable and democratic socialism to which we aspire.



All this important effort is developed as part of the process of updating the socialist development model in our country, which has placed science and innovation as one of the pillars of the work of the party and the government, in accordance with its socialist and participatory essence.



We are firmly convinced that socialism is the only way to development with social justice as a creative overcoming of capitalism, its unsustainable irrationality and the values that guide it.



Other countries have taken this path before Cuba and have left us positive and negative lessons, which we do not ignore, but always tempering them to what makes our specific experience unique: history, traditions, identity and, of course, the character and proximity of such a powerful adversary as the U.S. government, always on the lookout.



An adversary that does not accept the legitimate decision of the majority of our people, endorsed in the Constitution of the Republic, to build an independent, sovereign and socialist Cuba.



That is what we are, a country that decided, since January 1959, under the guidance of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, and the teachings of Army General Raul Castro Ruz, to prove that a different model of society is possible, where man, instead of being a predatory subject, is an element of harmony, balance, sustainability, justice, equity and solidarity.



And that entails a high quota of heroic resistance and creativity, in the face of the criminal blockade that successive U.S. administrations have subjected this heroic people for more than 60 years, viciously tightened during the Trump administration with the adoption of 243 measures, most of which remain in force by the current administration, including the unjust inclusion of Cuba in the spurious list of countries that sponsor terrorism.



The old and dreaded "ghost of communism" has returned to roam the world with its banners of hope and this has made the campaigns against all those who question the status quo more aggressive, preventing by all means Socialism from proving its possibilities, potential and viability.



To this end, they are using the perverse instruments of unconventional warfare, the laboratories of media intoxication, the whole campaign of disinformation, lies, double standards and hypocrisy, through social networks, with the aim of cracking and dividing the Cuban society, in which endeavor they will fail again and again before the firm will of unity and purposes of its people.



China is a political and economic reference worldwide. Its achievements are an inspiration and a spur to other countries in the world. The contributions made, from the Marxist and Leninist perspective, to the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, particularly the contributions of the thinking of comrade Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party and president of the People's Republic of China, constitute important experiences for the socialist countries and for the communist and leftist forces at world level.



The reality of today's world confirms that it is increasingly necessary and urgent for us Marxist parties to unite in order to face the great challenges that lie ahead. Only unity in diversity will assure us victory.



Long live the emancipatory ideas of Marxism!



Until Victory Forever