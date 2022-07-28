US Pastors for Peace exchange with Latin American School of Medicine students





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) The members of the 32nd Pastors for Peace Friendship Caravan had another day of emotions when they met with students and executives of the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM by its Spanish acronym), on its campus in Havana.



With the presence of the Hero of the Republic of Cuba Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym), students from countries such as Kenya, Chile, Palestine, South Sudan and Cambodia thanked these activists for their solidarity towards this their second homeland, which despite being blocked and having material shortages, trains them as good doctors.



According to Dr. Yoandra Muro Valle, director of the school, they are preparing themselves not only to serve their people, or to return to the most difficult areas of their home countries, but also to help others in need in disaster situations, as has been the case since ELAM was created by the idea of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.



For her part, Gail Walker, director of the Interfaith Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) and daughter of the Reverend Lucius Walker, initiator of this solidarity program, highlighted the interest of several young caravanistas to study there.

Many people in the United States and elsewhere want to learn more about the Cuban model for training health professionals, which is why in 2024 we will organize a caravan from different countries to provide material resources for the maintenance and improvement of the school's infrastructure, she added.



Gail stressed how the economic, commercial and financial blockade of her government also limits the best development of such noble and humanitarian projects as this one, which, according to the director of the ELAM in its 18 graduating classes, has allowed the formation of more than 30,500 new doctors from 119 countries, among them 218 from the United States.



Since its arrival in Cuba, the 32nd Caravan of Pastors for Peace has completed a busy program of activities, including the presentation on Monday by Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, of the Order of Solidarity to this project and the Medal of Friendship to Gail Walker.

