City of Cienfuegos hosts 26th of July celebrations





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jul 26 (ACN) The official ceremony to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks will be held today in the province of Cienfuegos as a reward for its achievements in the political, economic and social fields despite the pandemic and the tightening of the U.S. blockade.



In granting the venue, the Political Bureau remarked the province’s good economic indicators and its efforts to develop production parks and boost agricultural production, as well as the fact that it is the only province to have fulfilled the production target of the national housing program in the last three years, among other accomplishments in culture and other fields.



The 26th of July gala held the previous evening in this city boasted its best local talent in a program designed to showcase the cultural values of a people who take pride in the declaration of their urban center as a World Cultural Heritage Site.