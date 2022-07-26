Díaz-Canel attends 26th of July gala





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) The city of Cienfuegos organized a cultural gala to hail July 26, National Rebellion Day, with the presence of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and Marydé Fernández López, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Communist Party in the province.



The event included performances by indigenous figures of the province and will pay tribute to the famous local Cuban singer Benny Moré, known as the Barbarian of Rhythm, and the outstanding troubadour Lázaro García, who passed away on April 15.



It will also mark the official reopening of the gala’s venue, the Tomás Terry Theater, inaugurated on February 12, 1890 and subject to major repairs for the last four years.



