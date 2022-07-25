Díaz-Canel: we won’t surrender nor will we let ourselves be defeated





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel assured during his speech to the Parliament members on Friday that Cuba is not stopped and will not stop, and neither will surrender nor let itself be defeated.



During the closing of the 9th Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), in its 9th Legislature, held at the Havana´s Convention Center, he highlighted the approval this Friday by the parliamentarians of the Family Code, which he described as a bet for life and a growth as a society.



In the presence of Army General Raúl Castro, leader of the Revolution, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic ratified that on Sunday, September 25, this document will be put to a referendum, something unprecedented in the country.

He pointed out that this is one of the legal norms of greater legal transcendence, as it reflects the feelings of millions of Cubans who, in popular consultation (from February to April this year), expressed their opinions, and makes a present bet to settle debts of the past and educate the generations of the future.



According to Díaz-Canel, the norm does not build a family model nor is it to design a type of family, but promotes respect for the rights of all people, as reflected in the Constitution, and he considered it a worthy tribute to Vilma Espín, tireless fighter for social justice and human improvement.



This Code becomes a bedside book for educators, especially primary school teachers who accompany the formation of children, men and women of tomorrow, it is a Code of love and peace, and the people should say yes to it, he said.



During his speech, Diaz-Canel also referred to international relations and the U.S. offensive that leads to a climate of tension and conflict, while he said that many in the world admire the Revolution, its resistance and humanist work and reject the immoral policy of that government against Cuba.



The United States acts dishonestly when it alleges that the blockade (economic, commercial and financial) is due to its concern for the Cuban people, and nations are increasingly clear about the complicity of that administration in the most atrocious crimes in the hemisphere, Díaz-Canel said.



Regarding the exclusions in the failed IX Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles last June, he pointed out that this event demonstrated the isolation of the U.S. policy, since the claim against the blockade prevailed.



He recalled that the Summit of the Peoples, a parallel event of popular representation in which its participants demanded rights and defended peace, was also held.



The Cuban president rejected that the U.S. State Department insists on including Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, when there is no credible evidence against such slander.



He explained that since 2019 the reinforcement measures of former President Donald Trump took the economic war to a more aggressive level, with an impact on the lives of Cubans and against the efforts to boost the nation's development.



Attempts at subversion do not cease either, they apply formulas of unconventional warfare, as it happened when the US government tried to force a situation of imbalance in July and failed, as it did in 2021, he affirmed.



The president stressed that the US blockade will last and the solution to the country's economic problems must be found with effort and creativity; it is an immediate and long-term challenge, he said, although he did not rule out the eventual possibility of a better understanding with the United States.

Cuba is willing to dialogue without undermining its sovereignty, convinced that despite the differences there are mutual interests, he said.



We do not renounce the construction of Socialist construction, which is humanist and inspires us to a better society with economic development but with social equality, although there is still a long way to go, he said.



Díaz-Canel said that the Cuban economy is going through a complex scenario, affected by the intensification of the U.S. blockade, the international economic crisis, the rising prices of fuel, food, medicines and essential supplies that must be imported.



He highlighted that the Gross Domestic Product in 2021 reached a slight growth, stopping its fall; nevertheless, the results are lower than those of before the pandemic, and with the low levels of foreign currency of the country, it is doing its best to guarantee basic services to the population and the attention to people in vulnerable situations.



The President acknowledged that inflation and the informal foreign currency market affect the purchasing power, for which reason measures were designed to stimulate the domestic market by attracting foreign currency, reactivating domestic production and increasing exports.



He pointed out that the recently announced measures will contribute to order the foreign exchange market, make available resources that are currently insufficient, and sustain and expand social programs.



The President reiterated the will to comply with the commitments with the creditors and thanked them for their trust, he also warned that for the effectiveness of the measures it is necessary to reduce the budget deficit, achieve greater efficiency, adequate prices, effective control, foreign currency income and increase exports.



Díaz-Canel remarked that there is a program to evaluate and implement them with justice and social equity.



In relation to the energy contingency faced by Cuba, he clarified that there are still difficult days ahead, in which together with the recognition of the effort, useful and timely information to the people, and solidarity and responsible saving by the population cannot be absent.



He affirmed that they are working tirelessly against every difficulty, both in the battle against COVID-19 and to avoid a dengue epidemic, as well as to face the fuel deficit, to improve the national electric energy system, to recover the sugar harvest, to build the houses for those affected by the Saratoga hotel accident, to support the transformation of the neighborhoods and to guarantee a summer with options for the enjoyment of all.



The head of state also detailed that work is being carried out in specific matters with a view to the advancement of women, against racial discrimination, in youth policies, animal welfare, cultural decolonization and the continuous confrontation to the aggression of the United States.



He called to increase the link with the barrios, the hard core of the country's resistance, and where the greatest problems accumulate.



In a few days we celebrate the 69th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Barracks (July 26, National Rebellion Day), a celebration that we owe for so much effort, heroism and creativity; our duty is to make the Revolution advance and prevent it from making mistakes, we hope that everyone will join us to fight until victory always, he concluded.