Pastors for Peace say it loud and clear: “We are Fidel”





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) “This group includes attorneys, teachers, students, all sorts of people, but in truth we are Fidel,” said Gail Walker, executive director of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization in charge of the 30 plus year-old Pastors for Peace Friendshipment Caravans, during the official reception of its members in the province of Matanzas.



Gail, daughter of Reverend Lucius Walker, founder of Pastors for Peace, remarked that coming to Cuba in solidarity and condemning the U.S. blockade is a momentous decision in support of a people that the caravanistas consider as family. Hence the Caravan’s motto this year—‘Love never gives up’, as her father always said.



During their stay in this province, the visitors will learn about the impact of the U.S. blockade on field as relevant to the Cuban economy as agriculture and meet with local cultural and social organizations.