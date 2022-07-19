Solidarity movement with Cuba calls for new world caravan against US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) A new world caravan for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the U.S. government will take place on July 31 in some 20 cities around the world.



This was announced by activist Carlos Lazo, leader of the Bridges of Love project, on his Facebook profile, adding that in this way they will ask the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to fulfill its electoral promises and put an end to the sanctions that burden the Cuban people.

"Join us, sister! Join us, brother! Down with the blockade that suffocates the Cuban people! Let's build #PuentesdeAmor!" concludes Lazo's message.



Washington has imposed for more than six decades a severe blockade against the Caribbean nation, tightened with more than 240 measures issued by the administration of Donald Trump (55 of them in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic) and that the current government keeps in force.