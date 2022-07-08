Díaz-Canel receives UNDP regional director





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel received this Thursday Luis Felipe López-Calva, regional director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for Latin America and the Caribbean, who is on an official visit to Cuba.



According to the website of the Cuban Presidency, the president assured during the exchange that the country will comply with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



"President @DiazCanelB received this afternoon at the Palace of the Revolution @LFLopezCalva, regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the @pnud, to whom he assured that #Cuba will comply with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, despite the #Blockade by the United States."



López-Calva, who has been in Havana since last July 4, acknowledged that the Caribbean nation has always been a great friend of the UNDP.



This Wednesday, the regional director of this United Nations Program was received by Alejandro Gil Fernández, Cuban deputy prime minister and head of Economy and Planning, who addressed the current context of the national economy and thanked the agency's support in important tasks for the country's development.



His work agenda included interviews with authorities of the Cuban Civil Defense, with representatives of the Single Window for Foreign Investment and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, as well as with the Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya.



He also met with Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and with authorities of the Ministries of Tourism and Public Health, in addition to a visit to the municipality of Artemisa, where he learned about the role of the provincial government in the creation of territorial and local initiatives that promote inclusive and multidimensional development.













