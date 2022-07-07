Díaz-Canel pays tribute to the nation's founding fathers





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is paying tribute today to the founding fathers of the Cuban Revolution at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in this city, together with the highest authorities of the province and Liz Cuesta, director of festivals and events of the Ministry of Culture.



The president will also go to Casa del Caribe, the only institution of its kind in the country, which organizes the ongoing Fiesta del Fuego (Fire Festival) in the city of Santiago de Cuba.



Likewise, Díaz-Canel will visit the local Thermoelectric Power Plant "Antonio Maceo" to check the actions currently under way in this entity to stabilize the National Grid.