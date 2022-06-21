Cuba Affirms its Support of the People's Rights to Universal Health Care





Havana, Jun 20 (ACN) Cuba reiterated its commitment to the promotion and defense of the people’s right to universal healthcare during the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva Switzerland.



During an interactive dialog with the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, the Cuban delegation said that despite the serious impact by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island, the local health system is free and public.



Cuba offers accessible medical coverage 100 percent to all Cuban citizens based on primary assistance, a preventive approach with the participation of the community, said the Caribbean representative at the meeting, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Cuban system allows the implementation of national programs promoting health, the prevention of diseases, assistance and rehabilitation, in which priority is made out of cases of sexual abuse and other forms of children abuse, including psychological therapy.



In a global context marked by serious interconnected crises, with an impact on developing nations, Cuba reiterated its absolute commitment to the promotion and defense of the universal right healthcare.