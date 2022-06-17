Cuba rejects new coercive measures implemented by the United States





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, rejected today on Twitter new coercive measures announced by the U.S. government against Cuba, which he considered an act of aggression.



They do not bend us, they only provoke our most energetic rejection, said Rodriguez Parrilla in reference to individual sanctions recently imposed by the White House, based on false and absolutely unfounded accusations, he assured.



The U.S. government announced Thursday that it took measures to impose restrictions on the visas of five Cuban officials (not identified), for their links to the trials and imprisonment of participants in the July 11, 2021 riots on the island, events that attempted against the constitutional order and the stability of the socialist state.



Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, announced in a press release that in accordance with Presidential Proclamation 5377, five employees of the Cuban government are prohibited from entering U.S. territory due to their connection with the legal proceedings.



The State Department adopted similar measures last January and in November 2021, against officials of the Ministry of the Interior and the Revolutionary Armed Forces, as part of its hostile policy against Cuba, which also includes the economic, commercial and financial blockade, imposed more than 60 years ago and intensified in times of pandemic.