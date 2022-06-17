Diaz-Canel updates Cubans on power generation situation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel made a call on Thursday during a televised speech for solidarity and collective responsibility through energy saving in view of the difficult situation the country is facing due to the lack of power generation.



The president made a detailed analysis of the national power generation based on comments from the population; he was accompanied by the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister; Liván Arronte Cruz, Minister of Energy and Mines, and Omar Ramírez, Deputy Director of the Electric Union.



He explained that there are statements of opinion that recognize the efforts of the electric workers, other criteria deal with the concern for the stability of the electric power grid, the deficit of fuel to generate energy, as well as dissatisfaction with the programming and information on blackout schedules, and the maintenance of thermoelectric power plants.



Díaz-Canel insisted that the main causes of the complex context in Cuba in this regard are the breakdowns and lack of maintenance in thermoelectric plants and the fuel deficit, elements associated with the financial persecution suffered by the Caribbean nation due to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



He acknowledged the effort made by the Energy Ministry to duly inform about the blackout schedule, with permanent spaces on radio and television in which the people are notified of the blackout schedule, and pointed out that if there is still a lack of information in any place, it must be immediately reviewed in each territory.



Regarding the performance of the service, he pointed out that there is a consumption peak at midday and a higher peak between 21:00 and 22:00 hours, so the saving measures must try to shift consumption to other times of the day.



He explained that when there are no peaks, the demand is satisfied with the generation of thermoelectric plants, which have the capacity to generate the energy needed by the country by burning domestic crude oil.



He commented that if the most important thermoelectric plants: Felton, in the province of Holguín, and Antonio Guiteras, in Matanzas, go out of the system due to breakdowns or maintenance, it is very difficult to cover those deficits with alternative sources of energy.



Maintenance and capital repairs have been carried out in a group of these facilities, but it is extremely costly and constitutes an investment that takes years, he stated.



According to the President, thanks to the help of a friendly country, Cuba plans to incorporate three new blocks to the sector, but it will not be in the short term, and he informed that mobile power generation plants have been used to compensate the demand.



During off-peak hours, when the thermoelectric system is working at its full capacity, there are no deficit situations for the territory or danger of the system breaking down because the fuel is Cuban, but we cannot predict breakdowns in these plants which require constant maintenance, he stressed.



He added that during peak hours renewable energy sources and other variants kicks in in case of emergency, but in the current conditions (conditioned by breakdowns in the thermoelectric plants and the fuel deficit) not even with these groups it is possible to cover the service.

More fuel has been consumed, mainly diesel, which means stopping important activities of the economy to put them in function of the generation of electricity and of the population, he said.



During the peak of the night the photovoltaic system cannot be used and this has repercussions in the undesirable blackouts, because this is when there is more demand.



The president recalled that this contingency has been going on since 2019, as a result of the measures implemented by former US President Donald Trump, and it worsened in the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, from which the difficulties to acquire fuels increased.



We have focused, with the little money we have (collected from sales in stores in MLC and with the slight entry of tourism) to buy fuel and maintain the thermoelectric plants with more capacity, which should lead to stability in the coming months, Díaz-Canel said.



He emphasized that an important aspect in these circumstances is savings, since turning off equipment unnecessarily turned on helps to generate energy power for other homes.



He also informed that work is being intensified to prevent further damages during the summer.



He considered that the state of discomfort is logical in the people who suffer the annoying blackouts, but it must also be recognized that these affect the economy and the resulting goods and services that benefit the same population.



He ratified the recognition of the efforts of the sector's workers, their daily battles and heroism, with strict work regimes and in operations with a high level of danger.



Diaz-Canel pointed out that it is expected that, in three days of maintenance, the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant will be close to its nominal power, which would be reached after 10 days of this work.



Meanwhile, he added, Unit 1 of Felton is undergoing maintenance and Unit 2 should enter at the beginning of July, so that its condition would improve in the first days of that month.



Díaz-Canel concluded with a call to overcome adversities and to be sure that the country's leadership is working tirelessly to ensure a more stable electric power situation for the enjoyment of the summer and in the search for a long-term improvement, despite the real siege suffered by the largest of the Antilles.



In this space, Commander Ramiro Valdés also referred to the daily monitoring of this problem by the councils of the national electric power system, insisted on the leading role of the political and mass organizations in this difficult scenario, especially the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, and expressed his confidence in the revolutionary people.