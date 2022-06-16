Cuba's educational work recognized at international event





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted today on Twitter that Cuban education was recognized during the 2nd International Congress of Science and Education, held in this city from June 13 to 17, which bears witness to its quality in the country and abroad.



The day before, Josué Habacuc Villagómez, director of the Ecuadorian Pedagogy Network, awarded Cuba a distinction for its extraordinary educational work, its contribution to the professional development of the region, and the results of the cooperation developed by both countries, which includes two master’s degree programs and the preparation of a doctoral program for Ecuadorian teachers.



Cuban Minister of Education Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella stressed that this is just another step to favor international pedagogical training and remarked that Cuba implemented its literacy method Yo sí puedo in Ecuador and the fact that the first 200 teachers from that country will soon receive their Masters’ Degrees from online Cuban programs.