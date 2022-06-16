Havana to Host Renewable Energy International Fair





Havana, Jun 15 (ACN) Promoting projects aimed at replacing the island’s fossil fuel-based energy system with renewable energy is the goal of the second international fair of renewable energy, June 22-24 in Havana.



Cuban Energy and Mines Miniser Livan Arronte told reporters that the fair will present initiatives that promote Cuba’s energy sovereignty and the use of clean and environment-friendly energy sources.



He stated that proposals dedicated to the rational use of energy resources, which have a positive impact on the quality of that service to the population, will be considered.



Arronte Cruz stressed that the Fair will also promote foreign investment in the energy sector and support for country-level plans regarding three types of energy: solar, sugarcane biomass and wind.



He also stressed that projects linked to the use of renewable sources for local development, in the industrial and services sectors, will be promoted.



The Minister said that the universities and research centers will show their innovations and scientific-technical services related to the topic. He said that among the expectations of the Fair is the strengthening of alliances and capacities to accelerate the transition process towards energy autonomy, in order to minimize the expenses that currently exist for electricity generation.