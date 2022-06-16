Cuba is not Afraid to Address Differences with Washington





Havana, Jun 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed on Wednesday his country’s willingness to discuss with Washington issues of bilateral interest for the Cuban and US peoples on the basis of respect and similar footing.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that Cuba is not afraid to address issues related to the differences with the United States at any level, in any place and about any topic.



I wish there would be a forum that allowed discussing issues of major interests for our peoples on the basis of respect, said the Cuban Foreign Minister, wrote Rodriguez on his Twitter account.



The Cuban government official said that most of the handful of Cubans who Washington took to the Los Angeles summit do not live in Cuba and depend on the USAID budget; he considered disrespectful the fact that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Cuban civil society those who defended exclusion and inhumane measures that affect their own people.



The real interests and claims of the Cuban people were taken by representatives of nations of the region at the Peoples’ Summit, which ran parallel to the Summit of the Americas, June 8-10.



The statements by Minister Rodriguez are related to a recent interview he granted to the Cuban Television Information Service.