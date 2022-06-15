Díaz-Canel confident that Cuba will overcome current economic situation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 15 (ACN) “We are convinced that we will overcome, even in the worst circumstances,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on Twitter to state his confidence that Cuba has the capacity to, and it will, succeed.



During a meeting with governors from all over the country, Díaz-Canel discussed the difficult economic situation facing Cuba today due to the tightening of the U.S. blockade and the global crisis caused by more than two years of pandemic.



"We can assure our people that the main responsible for all these problems is the intensification of the blockade, which is still in place and untouchable," he remarked, in reference to the current inflation rate, shortages, production problems and the difficulties for the shipping companies to deliver on time the resources that Cuba has purchased, in addition to the damages that the heavy rains of the last few weeks have caused in Cuban power plants, houses and infrastructure.



“Our daily life is hard,” he acknowledged, “what with the world crisis and a war the extent of which remains to be known, but we are all working together, and our effort and creative resistance will take us forward.”