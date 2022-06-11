Cuba’s Environment Program is Severely Affected by US Economic Blockade

Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) The severe impact by the US economic blockade against Cuba particularly on the environmental management programs was denounced on Friday by the Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, Elba Rosa Perez, at the rally marking World Environment Day, held in this central Cuban province

The US economic, commercial and financial siege keeps being the main hurdle for Cuba to implement its Social and Economic Development Plan up to 2030 and the achievements of the UN Sustainable Development Goals the minister noted.