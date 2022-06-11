All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba’s Environment Program is Severely Affected by US Economic Blockade

 
El impacto del bloqueo económico estadounidense contra Cuba en la gestión medioambiental fue denunciado hoy por Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, ministra de Ciencia, Tecnología y Medio Ambiente (CITMA), al intervenir en el acto nacional por el Día Mundial del Medio Ambiente, celebrado en la provincia de Ciego de Ávila.
 
Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) The severe impact by the US economic blockade against Cuba particularly on the environmental management programs was denounced on Friday by the Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, Elba Rosa Perez, at the rally marking World Environment Day, held in this central Cuban province

 

The US economic, commercial and financial siege keeps being the main hurdle for Cuba to implement its Social and Economic Development Plan up to 2030 and the achievements of the UN Sustainable Development Goals the minister noted.

 
