09
June Thursday

Díaz-Canel holds to have every trust in creativity of Cuban experts

En este país se puede lograr todo lo que nos propongamos, porque hay inteligencia, talento y capacidad intelectual para hacerlo, señaló hoy el primer secretario del Comité Central del Partido Comunista de Cuba y presidente de la República, Miguel Díaz-Canel, en intercambio con profesionales del Centro de Ingeniería Clínica y Electromedicina (CICEM).

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) At a meeting in the Center for Clinical Engineering and Electromedicine (CICEM), Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that Cuba can achieve anything we set our mind to because the country has sufficiently clever, talented and capable people to that end.

About CICEM’s projects, based on creativity and innovation, Díaz-Canel stressed the need to engage the new economic actors and to give the new graduates the opportunity to use the state of the art and even train abroad.

CICEM has relations with industries and enterprises involved in the production of medical technology and it has signed bilateral agreements to provide its services in more than 30 countries.

The participants recalled that on August 23, 1982, the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, proposed the creation of a National Electromedicine Network to increase the potential of the National Health System to diagnose and treat diseases.

