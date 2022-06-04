Cuban people congratulate Army General Raul Castro on his birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 3 (ACN) Congratulations my Army General! on his 91st birthday, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, on the day we celebrate his 91st birthday, Army General Raul Castro.



On Twitter, Diaz-Canel thanked him for his teachings, example, trust and optimism.



In another communication, the Cuban leader described as a privilege to have him close and "with his foot on the steps", every day, and stressed that on his 91st birthday, Cuba hugs him and wishes him good health.



Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, also congratulated Army General Raul Castro on his birthday on the social media.



He added, in another tweet, that just like Raul Castro Ruz, the people of Cuba will always be ready to defend the Homeland, the Revolution and socialism.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, highlighted Raul Castro's values as an exceptional human being, a great father and friend, and described him as the most loyal Cuban to Fidel Castro.



Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of public health, joined in the congratulations and, on behalf of health workers, wished the Army General a happy birthday.



Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla also celebrated on Twitter the 91st birthday of Army General Raul Castro Ruz.



Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power likewise celebrated the date on Twitter and stressed that his teachings and example in being at the forefront of the battle, in defense of the Revolution, guide us.



Rafael Santiesteban Pozo, president of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP by its ) congratulated on behalf of the Cuban farmers to the Army General and thanked him for his example for current and future generations.