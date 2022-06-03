Heavy rains continue in western and central Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 3 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reported that today will be mostly cloudy throughout the archipelago, with showers, rains and thunderstorms in the west and center, stronger and locally intense in the west of the country. In the eastern region the rains will be isolated.



In the afternoon temperatures will reach 25 to 28 degrees Celsius in the western half of the country, between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius in the rest of the country, higher in the south and east. At night temperatures are expected to be 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, higher in the southeastern part of the country.



There will be strong swells on both western coasts, as well as in the south of the center, with slight coastal flooding in the south of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Mayabeque, the Isle of Youth and the Canarreos archipelago. In the rest of the coasts there will be swelling.



Wind strength and wave heights will increase in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.