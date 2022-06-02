Plan Turquino celebrates 35th anniversary





Havana, Jun 2 (ACN) Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz highlighted today on Twitter the 35th anniversary of the Program for the Integral Development of Mountainous Regions, better known as Plan Turquino, created by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in 1987.



Plan Turquino, which covers 50 municipalities in nine provinces, aims at the integral and sustainable development of mountainous and remote areas of the country through a harmonious combination of production requirements, social development, nature conservation, and the strengthening of the country's defense with the support of the agencies and institutions involved in that process.



Nowadays, its implementation benefits about 700,000 people in the 10 Cuban provinces with mountains and in the Zapata Swamp, included in the Plan because of its historic background, geographical characteristics and strategic importance.