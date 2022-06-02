Cuban autism care project receives World Award





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) A project for the early integrated care of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) developed by Havana’s Pediatric University Hospital Borrás-Marfán won the Eureka 2022 World Science Award.



Dr. Jorge Luis Ferrer Esquivel, director of the hospital, received the award from doctor and researcher Orlando Terre Camacho, president of the World Council of University Academics (COMAU)—who gave a keynote lecture on the strengthening of child intelligence based on neurological development—in an official ceremony held at the institution, which is also hosting the photographic exhibition Tejiendo juegos de amor (Weaving games of love).



Among the main benefits of the winning project, the first of its kind in Cuba, are the provision of a specialized consultation and intervention program and the integration of human, material and time resources to make it more economical and efficient, according to specialists.

COMAU grants the Eureka awards every year to disseminate the results achieved by and scientific contributions of personalities and institutions.