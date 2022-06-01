Cuba celebrates International Children's Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) In a message he posted today on Twitter, Cuban Prime Minister Manual Marrero Cruz congratulated Cuban children and wished them happiness on the occasion of International Children’s Day.



Marrero Cruz evoked the words of Cuba’s National Hero José Martí when he said, “Children are those who know how to love, (...) children are the hope of the world."



On his end, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla stressed that looking after our children and providing for their development is a priority in Cuba, where—he wrote—their rights, as well as the social policies for their benefit go beyond the provisions of international instruments on these matters.



Likewise, Marta Elena Feitó Cabrera, Minister of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), highlighted the fact that all Cuban children enjoy free education and health care and get vaccinated, and none die as victims of shootings.



International Children's Day was instituted by the United Nations General Assembly on June 1, 1956 to remind citizens that children are the most vulnerable group and therefore suffer the most from the world's crises and problems.