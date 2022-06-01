Cuban President thanks CIM for its acknowledgements





Havana, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked today the Confederation of Italians in the World (CIM) for bestowing upon him the CIM Man of the Year Seal and the CIM Award of the Year on the Cuban medical brigades that supported the fight against COVID-19 in Italy.



According to him, relations between our countries are based on respect and solidarity.



Mr. Angelo Sollazzo, President of the CIM, presented both distinctions During the opening session of the 13th Congress of the organization, held in Havana. The CIM Award of the Year was received by Dr. José Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, in recognition of the work of the Cuban medical brigade that deployed in Italy right when the pandemic was at its worth.



"Thank you, thank you, thank you," Sollazzo told Portal Miranda, “for everything that Cuba’s children did to help the Italian citizens hit by COVID-19.”



Likewise, CIM conferred its Man of the Year Seal upon the Cuban President as a token of gratitude for the unforgettable support that Cuba gave to Italy in the hard days of the pandemic.



The CIM gathers Italians living in different countries. During the Congress, which will include discussions about foreign investment, construction, energy and tourism, its members will meet with Cuban representatives from those fields.