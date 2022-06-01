Cuba celebrates World Reef Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) On the occasion of the celebration of World Reef Day, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said today on Twitter that we are duty-bound to preserve, manage and use coral reefs sustainably and recalled that Cuba is surrounded by those ecosystems, home to the world’s greatest marine biodiversity.



World Reef Day is intended to raise awareness of the risks facing these ecosystems as a result of ocean warming, overfishing and pollution and to promote their committed protection by organizations and companies.



Coral reefs are formations of invertebrate marine organisms mostly found in tropical, warm and shallow waters because they need solar energy. They are known as tropical forests of the sea, as they harbor a great variety of marine flora and fauna, such as fish, lobsters, crabs, octopuses, starfish and other invertebrate animals.