All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
01
June Wednesday

Cuba celebrates World Reef Day



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) On the occasion of the celebration of World Reef Day, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said today on Twitter that we are duty-bound to preserve, manage and use coral reefs sustainably and recalled that Cuba is surrounded by those ecosystems, home to the world’s greatest marine biodiversity.

World Reef Day is intended to raise awareness of the risks facing these ecosystems as a result of ocean warming, overfishing and pollution and to promote their committed protection by organizations and companies.

Coral reefs are formations of invertebrate marine organisms mostly found in tropical, warm and shallow waters because they need solar energy. They are known as tropical forests of the sea, as they harbor a great variety of marine flora and fauna, such as fish, lobsters, crabs, octopuses, starfish and other invertebrate animals.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News