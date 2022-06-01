Industry 4.0’s impact on Cuban biotechnology





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Providing Cuban scientists with tools that speed up research is the purpose of the specialists of the BioCubaFarma Business Group’s Information Technology Enterprise (ETI) through the use of Industry 4.0 technologies.



According to ETI director Raúl de la Nuez Morales, Industry 4.0 is about the digitalization of industrial processes and, in that respect, the enterprise is using its infrastructure and services to make incursions into cloud computing after they designed and launched a cluster for high data processing, modeling and computational parallelism as a result of a cooperation program involving ETI, the Central University of Las Villas and the Belgian University of Ghent.



Another emerging Industry 4.0 technology is 3D printing, which Cuba's Neuroscience Center has used to make parts for medical equipment, including the pulmonary ventilators that they develop, he added.



ETI is also digitalizing BioCubaFarma's processes so that its specialists can make decisions using real-time data, the director concluded.