Cuban President and Prime Minister Attend Italian Congress









Havana, May 31 (ACN) Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attended the opening session of the 13th World Congress of the Confederation of Italians around the World.



During the event at Havana’s Hotel Nacional, the Confederation’s President Angelo Sollazzo thanked the presence of the top Cuban authorities and recalled the work of the island’s medical brigades during the hardest moments of the spread of the COVID-19.



“Italian enterprises, work and culture as carriers of development of peace” is the theme of the Congress to run till June 2, has brought together representatives of the Italian parliament and government, public entities and people from the areas of culture, industry, economy and entertainment.



For years, Cuba and Italy have strengthened bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation in different social and economic sector.



Italian companies maintain 45 commercial offices in Cuba along with another three businesses in the Mariel Special Development Zone in western Artemisa province, according to the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry.