May Tuesday

Intense Rains Threaten Western and Central Cuba



Havana, May 31 (ACN) The Cuban Weather Institute early warning advisory on Tuesday alerted about heavy and intense sustained rains starting June 2 in western and central Cuba.

The rains are associated to a large low pressure area expanding over southeast Mexico, Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula and the Northwestern Caribbean along with remnants of tropical storm Agatha, now over southern Mexico.

The advisory says that although there is not an organized system, forecasts show a possible development of a tropical or subtropical storm over the next 48 to 72 hours.

The event of interest for Cuba is the large area of clouds, strong and intense rains that will begin to affect the western and central portions of the island, which could remain for several days, with accumulates that could surpass 200 millimeters in different localities.

