Cuba appreciates China's stance on US discriminatory measure





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to China, expressed the gratitude of the Caribbean nation for the Asian country's statement against the U.S. decision to exclude countries from the Summit of the Americas.



According to a Prensa Latina, Pereira thanked Beijing for its support in the face of a measure also rejected in Latin America and the Caribbean because it intends to exclude Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from a hemispheric forum.



He indicated that once again it is clear that the United States lacks the possibility of imposing its designs, interests and positions in Latin America and the Caribbean, which have changed enough to stop being the backyard.



During the meeting with the press, the Cuban ambassador also updated on the results of the 21st Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Treaty, which was held in Havana the previous week with leaders of its 10 member nations.



He also addressed Cuba's position on the recent visit to China of Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and ratified the rejection of the politicization of the issue and its use as a form of meddling in the internal affairs of any country.