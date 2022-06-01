Cuban parliament begins working visit to eastern province of the country





BAYAMO, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) The directors of nine permanent working commissions of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) toured today sites of interest in the municipalities of Bayamo and Manzanillo, at the beginning of the parliamentary visit that until June 3 will evaluate programs and priority indicators in Granma province.



The exchange and supervision days, which will also include the towns of Bartolome Maso, Jiguani, Niquero, Media Luna, Rio Cauto, Guisa and Campechuela, are part of the program prior to the presentation of accounts of the Government of the eastern territory before the Cuban Parliament, scheduled to take place next July.



The different meetings will make it possible to check the behavior of the basic services provided to the population, economic results and budget execution, as well as the implementation of the economic-social strategy, with emphasis on agri-food activities, domestic trade and local production of materials for housing construction.



There will also be a verification of the treatment of complaints, petitions and citizens' proposals, among other forms of participation and popular control, for which exchange with delegates and neighbors, visits to popular councils and neighborhoods in transformation will take place.



Special follow up will also be given to the responses to the remarks made during the visit made to the Turquino Plan last March.