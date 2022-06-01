Diaz-Canel highlights first day without mandatory use of masks





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, highlighted on Twitter the elimination as of Tuesday of the mandatory use of masks on the island.

At last without masks, but not always, nor in all situations, the Cuban leader affirmed.



On his official account on that social network, the Cuban head of state recommended watching the adequacy of Cuban protocols for this new stage related to the control of COVID-19.



As of Tuesday in Cuba, the use of masks will no longer be mandatory, except in medical consultations and hospitalization services that require it, and in areas with restrictions during focus controls, the public health ministry announced on Monday.



In another communication, Diaz-Canel recalled that Tuesday also marks World No Tobacco Day, a date instituted by the World Health Assembly in 1987 and celebrated on May 31 each year to draw global attention to the epidemic of smoking and its lethal effects.



"First day without mask - why not without smoking? This is #NoTobaccoDay. Let's celebrate it," the Cuban president tweeted.