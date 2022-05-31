UNESCO Pays Tribute to Late Cuban Historian Eusebio Leal





Havana, May 30 (ACN) The United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization—UNESCO—paid tribute on Monday, in Paris, to the work and life of Havana’s Historian Eusebio Leal (1942-2020).



The UNESCO office hosted a series of actions dedicated to the Cuban scholar, including a photo and document exhibit, remarks by UNESCO general director Audrey Azoulay and by Yahima Esquivel, Cuban ambassador to the UN agency, as well as a colloquium with the participation of intellectuals and other persons who knew Leal.



An exceptional man of action, a maestro who dreamed of a utopia and carried out a significant work, and a great friend of UNESCO, said Azoulay in reference to Eusebio Leal, according to PL news agency.



On behalf of Cuba, ambassador Esquivel appreciated the large participation in the ceremony of diplomats and representatives of French society.