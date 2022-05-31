Cubans Call National Animal Health Event





Havana, May 30 (ACN) Cubans will hold a National Animal Health Fair promoting affection, care and protection of animals.



In a press conference on Monday, fair organizers said the event will simultaneously take place in all Cuban provinces thanks to the joint initiative of youth and student organizations, the National Animal Health Center, the Agriculture Ministry and other entities.



National Animal Health Center president Maria Victoria Vidal said that the program includes educative, recreational actions, vet services and commercialization of accessories and medications, as well presentations of local projects aimed at promoting the care of animals.



This year, Cuban authorities adopted the Law of Animal well-being which states the rules and duties about the care, health of animals. According to the legislation, animal well-being is understood as the appropriate physical and mental condition of an animal in tune with the scenario in which it lives and dies.