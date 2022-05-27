Cuban FM welcomed Nicolas Maduro Moros





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla received Nicolas Maduro Moros, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, upon his arrival in Havana on the occasion of the 21st Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), to be held today in Havana.



The Venezuelan president arrived in the Caribbean island in the hours prior to the event, which will bring together high-level representatives of the member countries of the organization.



In the current context of increased imperialist aggression, ALBA-TCP ratifies its commitment to the principles of Latin American and Caribbean integration, as well as the defense of the principles of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



Regarding the organization of the 9th Summit of the Americas, to be held in June, in Los Angeles, US, the Alliance pointed out that if the U.S. government persists in excluding some countries of the region, it would mean an unprecedented backward step in the fulfillment of the objectives of representativeness of that forum.



ALBA-TCP also condemns as incompatible that in the negotiation process of the commitments supposed to be adopted at the Summit of the Americas, an alleged representative of Venezuela is actively participating and doing so.



Through the use of lies, manipulation and disinformation, the U.S. administration tries to impose in a regional forum its unilateral policy, universally rejected by the majority of the states of the world, the organization points out.



Since its foundation in 2004 by the Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chavez Frias, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, ALBA promotes a project of political, social and economic collaboration and complementation among its member states.

