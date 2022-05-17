Cuba marks farmers' day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Happy day, Cuban farmers, said today on Twitter Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, on the occasion of the Day of the Cuban Farmer.



On that social network, Diaz-Canel said that May 17 is a day of great significance for Cuba, for its farming community that was the owner of the land from that day in 1959 and for all those who dedicate their lives to the hard but essential work in the countryside.



Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz joined the celebrations for the date and sent many congratulations to the Cuban farmers on their day.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party, also sent his congratulations to the men and women who cultivate the land in Cuba, who, he said, do it with dedication, devotion and creativity, making hope flourish.



Likewise, deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman celebrated the date on Twitter and thanked Cuban farmers for their commitment and selfless work.



For his part, Rafael Santiesteban Pozo, National President of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP by its Spanish acronym) stressed, on the same social network, that Cuban farmers celebrate the 61st anniversary of that organization producing for the people.



Likewise, Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of its ideological department congratulated the farmers on their day and stressed that whenever there is talk of effort, of honest work for the collective good, of daily dedication to make the greatest goals a reality, the Cuban farming community should be mentioned.



Every May 17, Cuba celebrates the Day of the Farmers, a date that commemorates the signing of the First Agrarian Reform Law that defended the rights of agricultural workers in the country.