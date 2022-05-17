International workshop on knowledge management kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The 14th International Workshop on Business Intelligence (IntEmpres 2022) begins its sessions today in Havana with the express objective of exchanging experiences and best practices related to knowledge management.



Innovation, vigilance, talent and its impact on strategic business and territorial development complete the agenda of the meeting, which will be held until next Thursday at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba.



The program includes an Associated Exhibition Fair, announced Ceferino Julio Santaren Suarez, M. Sc., general director of the Institute of Scientific and Technological Information, one of the promoters of the meeting with the attendance of Cuban and Argentinean professionals, to the Cuban News Agency.



IntEmpres has been organized since 2000 by the Institute of Scientific and Technological Information and BIOMUNDI Consulting, of Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.



It fosters dialogue among academics, researchers, executives, businessmen and entrepreneurs from the public, private and third sectors.