Cuban eastern province boosts digitalization of radio stations





HOLGUIN, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The Radiocommunication and Broadcasting Company of Cuba (RadioCuba) in the province of Holguin, promotes a broad program of digitalization of community radio stations, as part of the extension of the projects of informatization of society in this eastern territory, with more than one million inhabitants.



Juan Carlos Martin, senior specialist in Communications Technology, Automation and Technical Services of that entity, told the Cuban News Agency that among the advantages of the strategy stands out a higher quality in audio transmission services and the possibility of scanning them to send them to the receivers.



The programs of informatization of society in Cuba extend to the sectors of science, health, education, culture, through a multisectoral strategy to incorporate new technologies to improve the quality of life of the population and economic and social development in the country.



RadioCuba Holguin prioritizes the increase of the communications infrastructure, the connectivity of the operations network and the access of workers to digital media, Internet services and the use of software and platforms that make work possible.