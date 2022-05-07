All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
07
May Friday

Breaking news: Rescuers find 4 more bodies under debris in Saratoga Hotel



HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Four more bodies were found under the rubble at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana city, rising the death toll to 22. An explosion destroyed most the hotel around 11 AM, leaving also 74 injured.

Cuban authorities ruled out a terrorist attack. Preliminary reports talk about a gas leak when a cistern truck was unloading LPG to the hotel. Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived shortly after the explosion to assess damages and order the start rescue and recovery works

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News