Breaking news: Rescuers find 4 more bodies under debris in Saratoga Hotel





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Four more bodies were found under the rubble at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana city, rising the death toll to 22. An explosion destroyed most the hotel around 11 AM, leaving also 74 injured.



Cuban authorities ruled out a terrorist attack. Preliminary reports talk about a gas leak when a cistern truck was unloading LPG to the hotel. Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived shortly after the explosion to assess damages and order the start rescue and recovery works