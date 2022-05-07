Cuban people show solidarity in response to accident in hotel in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), highlighted today the solidarity of the Cuban people in the face of the accident that occurred Friday at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, with a preliminary toll of nine dead and more than 30 wounded.



In declarations to the Cuban News Agency, Hernandez Nordelo remarked the spontaneous reaction of young and old people, some of them distressed because they could not donate blood to assist those injured in the explosion, caused by a gas leak.



Irina Serra Podio, provincial coordinator of the CDR, described as altruistic and spontaneous the popular response to the call to donate blood for the victims of the accident.



Several points throughout the province have been set up for the collection of blood, among them the Bank in downtown, and the one located in the Calixto Garcia Hospital, both in the neighborhood of Vedado.