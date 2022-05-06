Victims of explosion in Havana hotel treated in hospital in the capital city





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) A group of 35 people are being treated at the General Calixto Garcia Clinical Surgical Teaching Hospital due to the impact of an explosion at the Saratoga Hotel, announced today Dr. Miguel Garcia Rodriguez, director of the institution.



In his most recent report, the director told the Cuban News Agency that five of them lost their lives in the accident, who were taken in at his center, seven remain in critical condition and are being subjected to surgical procedures.



The remaining ones are in an inconsistent situation, with closed fractures, including a 17-year-old young man, who is stable from the point of view of hemodialysis treatment, he pointed out.



The expert confirmed that the nearby hospital services have been activated with all the necessary resources available to offer medical assistance to those injured in the accident.



The explosion, with a preliminary toll of nine dead and more than thirty injured, was caused by a liquefied gas leak that led to cracks in the connections.



The explosion caused considerable damage to the infrastructure of the tourist facility, which was closed when the event occurred and only had its workers.



Rescue efforts are still underway to save those who may have been trapped inside, although the victims also include passers-by, according to other sources of information.