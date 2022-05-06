Díaz-Canel highlights meeting with Venezuelan Sectoral VP





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on his Twitter account that he talked with Freddy Ñáñez, sectoral vice president of Communication, Culture and Tourism of that South American nation, who is visiting the island, about several joint projects and the need to strengthen coordination between Cuba and Venezuela.



Upon welcoming Ñáñez, who is also the Minister of People's Power for Communication and Information, the Cuban leader held to be very happy with their meeting and stressed the importance of their discussions in recent hours to both revolutions.



Also present were the member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and head of its Ideological Department, Rogelio Polanco Fuentes; Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella; Minister of Communications, Mayra Arevich Marín; President of the Institute of Information and Social Communication, Alfonso Noya Martínez; as well as the Director General of Press, Communication and Image of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Juan Antonio Fernández Palacios.