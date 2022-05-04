UN Population Fund Regional Director on Official Visit to Cuba





Havana, May 3 (ACN) The regional director of the United Nations Population Fund --UNFPA--, Harold Robinson Davis, is paying an official visit to Cuba at the invitation of Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca.



Robinson Davis is being accompanied by Alanna Armitage, UNFPA representative in Mexico and country director for Cuba and the Dominican Republic. The two officials will hold a high-level meeting here on policies for the attention to children, adolescents and youths; demographic dynamics and the macro-Program of Human Development, Equity and Social Justice, according to the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry.





The visit will be an occasion for Cuba to extend its gratefulness to the UN Population Fund for its support of the fight against COVID-19 and to reaffirm its political will and commitment to the Action Plan of the International Conference on Population and Development of Cairo 1994, the Nairobi Summit, the Montevideo Consensus, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.





The Fund is the UN agency in charge of sexual and reproductive health, created in 1969. That same year the UN declared that parents have exclusive right to determine in a free and responsible manner the number of children and the moment to have them.





UNFPA-Cuba cooperation began in 1971 and in February 2020 they opened the 9th Cooperation cycle for the 2020-2024 time period on four specific working areas: sexual and reproductive health, adolescents and youths, genre and demographic dynamics.