Cuban deputy PM holds talks with Angolan women

HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) An exchange between Ines Maria Chapman Waugh, Cuban deputy prime minister, and members of the Organization of Angolan Women (OMA by its Portuguese acronym) took place today in Havana.

The delegation, led by Joana Tomas Martins, member of the Central Committee of the Movement for the Liberation of Angola and secretary general of the OMA, accompanied by Teresa Amarelle Boue, member of the Politburo and secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC by its Spanish acronym), learned about the actions in Cuba to promote economic development in which women play a leading role.





Chapman Waugh presented to the visitors aspects related to the National Program for the Advancement of Women (PAM by its Spanish acronym), a presidential decree implemented since March 8, 2021.





She specified that the PAM groups together the State Central Administration Agencies and this program promotes not only gender equality, but also the advancement of this population group within society because, despite the achievements brought to them by the Revolution and the creation of the FMC, there are still gaps.





The deputy prime minister noted that the Caribbean nation currently has a high number of women in its Parliament, as well as in the science sector, where they lead projects related to the creation of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.





For her part, Tomas Martins ratified the historical ties of solidarity and cooperation that Cuba and Angola have maintained for more than four decades and insisted that they will not be broken.





She emphasized the recent signing of an agreement between the OMA and the FMC to strengthen joint work, whose content must be put into practice.