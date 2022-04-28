Raul Castro will Attend May Day Demonstration in Havana





Havana, April 27 (ACN) Army General and former Cuban President Raul Castro will attend May Day celebrations at Havana’s Revolution Square, said President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



The Cuban Presidency confirmed on Twitter the information released Wednesday evening by President Diaz-Canel at the closing of the 4th Plenary Session of the Cuban Communist Party.



The plenary session focused on the work of the Politburo of the Cuban Communist Party, the cadre policy and the program of transformation of the political and ideological work.



Also considered by the session was the people’s debates of the Family Code draft and the implementation of the Social and Economic guidelines adopted by the 8th Communist Congress.



The Plenary Session also addressed the update of the country’s economic and social strategy and the attention to all economic actors, including state and non-state sectors