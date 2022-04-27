National Assembly of People's Power convened





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and of the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba, using the powers that the Constitution bestows upon that body of Parliament, made public the agreement that convenes the 5th Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly, in its 9th Legislature, for May 14.



The agenda includes the progress of the Economic and Social Strategy, the report by the National Electoral Council with the results of the popular consultation on the draft Family Code, and the analysis of several regulations, namely the bills on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security, Personal Data, and Natural Resources and the Environment, as well as the Acts on the Protection of Literary and Artistic Creation and the Protection of Cultural and Natural Heritage, the Penal Code, the Penal Execution; and the Protection of Constitutional Rights.



The opinions of the Agrifood, Industry, Construction and Energy, Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment, and Constitutional and Legal Affairs commissions will be also presented.